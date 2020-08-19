1/1
Darrell Johnson
1952 - 2020
LIMA — Darrell Johnson, age 67, passed away at 5:39 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

Darrell was born on November 25, 1952, in Cleaton, Kentucky, to the late Marion Otis Johnson and Clara (Duncan) Hollins. On September 29, 1972, he married Valena (Saulsberry) Johnson, who survives in Lima.

Darrell was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the Eagles and the Church of the Brethren. He loved watching sports and going fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife; son, Eric (Amy) Saulsberry of Wapakoneta; son, Darrell (Jennifer) Johnson Jr. of Lima; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Ramona (J.R.) Parker-Elrod; and brother, Kermit (Sallie) Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Yalonda Johnson and sister, Charlene Parker-Boyd.

The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Elm St. Church of the Brethren in Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Rev. James Washington will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family towards funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Elm St. Church of the Brethren
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elm St. Church of the Brethren
