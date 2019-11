NEW BREMEN — Darrell L. Kuck, 78, died at 10:09 a.m. Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Church of New Knoxville. The Rev. Joel Bucklin will officiate. Burial will be in Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.