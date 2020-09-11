LIMA — Darrell William Redmond, 71, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on September 10, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on June 3, 1949 in Delphos, OH to Richard Darrell and Mary Kathryn (Point) Redmond, who preceded him in death. On June 3, 1990 Darrell married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Pickering and they were devoted to each other. They recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Darrell picked their wedding date on his birthday so he'd always remember their anniversary.

Darrell graduated from Shawnee High School in June, 1967. He went back to college 20 years later and graduated with honors from Lima Technical College in June, 1987, with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was an Army veteran as Sergeant in the Military Police and served from 1969 through 1972. He was stationed at the Anchorage Nike Site Bay in Alaska and at Fort Hood in Texas. He retired in June, 2013 from Superior Forge and Steel after 6 years of service. He had also worked at Teledyne Ohio Steel for 22 years and Marathon Electric for 17 years. He was a member of Midwest Shooting Center and past member of Lima Eagles #370 and Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533.

He enjoyed displaying their model trains collection in their home. Outdoor activities he enjoyed with Shirley were camping, boating, hiking, archery. He excelled at carpentry, both exterior and interior. He had built an addition to their home, along with outbuildings and gazebos for their use. He enjoyed motorcycle rides with Shirley and he taught his sister, Sandy how to drive a motorcycle. He and Shirley loved traveling to Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Nashville, Gettysburg and Niagara Falls in their RV with their Cairn Terrier, Darby. Darby was a constant companion to Darrell following him everywhere, including his workshop.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Redmond of Lima, OH; a sister, Sandra Lauf of Ottoville, OH; brother-in-law, Michael Smith of Zanesville, OH; nephews: Brian Coon of Lima, OH, Daniel Shelley of Wapakoneta, OH, Trenton Lauf of London, OH, Brad Smith of Zanesville, OH and Chad Lauf of Ottoville, OH. There are many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews that also survive. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ralph Shelley; niece, Melinda Lauf; father-in-law, Thomas Pickering; sister-in-law, Sandra Shelley and sister, Mary Jane Smith.

With Covid 19 face coverings required, the family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14 at the funeral home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Wanda Werking officiating. Military honors and burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Stroke Association, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, or American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .

Thank you to the nurses and Dr. Cole on 4D floor ICU. Thank you to the 5K floor nurses who took care of Darrell to make him comfortable and peaceful in his final days. A special thank you to Dr. Edward Tremoulis for his kindness, words of comfort and care of Darrell for the past thirty years. Also thank you to Dr. David Powell for his compassion and care of Darrell for the past three and a half years.