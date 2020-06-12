LIMA — Darren Gavin Healy, 57, of Lima passed away at 2:42 AM on Sunday, June 7, 2020 while in hospice care at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on August 30, 1962 in Chicago, IL. Both his father Robert and his mother Elizabeth preceded him in death. Darren is survived by his brother, Kevin, and his niece, Grace.

Darren had lived in Lima since the early 1990's and worked as a bartender at Harry's Hideaway for several years. He was an avid sports fan, supporting his hometown Chicago teams and Notre Dame football. Darren was also an enthusiastic golfer and enjoyed playing many area courses, especially his favorite: Hawthorne Hills.

In his final days, Darren expressed great appreciation for the care he received from the staff of St. Rita's, from the staff at the James Cancer Center, and especially from the dialysis nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care.

Darren thoughtfully chose to donate his body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. His cremains will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Silent Home Cemetary in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org.

Peace be with you, my friend. You will be missed.