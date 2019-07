COLUMBUS GROVE — Darren E. Langhals, 53, died July 13, 2019, at Colonial Surface Solutions.

Services will begin 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.