COLUMBUS GROVE — Darren E. Langhals, 53, died Saturday July 13, 2019, as a result of an accident at Colonial Surface Solutions. On May 8, 1966, he was born in Lima, Ohio, to Donald U. and Joann (Birkemeier) Langhals who survive in Columbus Grove.

On July 24, 1993, he married Patricia Jean Warnecke and she also survives in Columbus Grove.

Darren is survived by six sons, Quinton, Garrett, Tayte, Jevin, Brennen and Caelan; four daughters, Karenna, Aneesa, Siena and Therez; three brothers, Doug (Mary) Langhals, Mike (Kay) Langhals and Matt (Lisa) Langhals; one sister, Sherri (Jay) Wischmeyer all of Columbus Grove and many nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1984, Darren also graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Agricultural Economics, and from Purdue University with a Masters degree in Business.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and had also served on the Parish Council. He was a 4-H advisor for Columbus Grove Livestock for eight years.

He was employed for 30 years as the CFO for Auglaize Farmers, Auglaize-Provico, Advanced Agri Solutions Co-Op, Trupointe, and lastly, Sunrise Cooperative. In January of 2018, he and his wife purchased Colonial Surface Solutions in Columbus Grove.

He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed camping, boating, family outings, The Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the Putnam County Fair.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 and 2:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. A Rosary service will be conducted by the Knights of Columbus at the close of visitation on Thursday evening.

Memorial contributions may be made for the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.