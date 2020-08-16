1/1
Darren Place
LIMA — Darren W. Place, 59, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Park View Nursing Center. He was born December 17, 1960, in Lima, OH to William "Bill" and Helen (Clark) Place; who preceded him in death.

Darren is survived by three brothers, Bill Jr. (Sally) of Bluffton, OH, Amos (Julie) of Glandorf, OH, and Jason (Justice) of Delphos; one sister, Joyce (Steve) Vivian of Ft. Wayne, IN; and his nieces and nephews, Kyle Place, Kory Place, Amanda Missler, Angela Fochtman, Erica Wells, Morgan Place, Melissa Place, Hudson Place, Opal Place, and Ella Place. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Darren enjoyed gardening and loved to grow sunflowers and pumpkins. He competed in many Largest Pumpkin Contests and won several of them.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Haddix will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, or Donor's Choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
