DELPHOS — Daryl Lucas, 69, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

He was born on July 10, 1950 in Delphos to Bill and Barbara (Miller) Lucas. Both preceded him in death. On September 4, 1970, he was united in marriage to Janie Bohnlein. She survives in Delphos.

Daryl is also survived by three sons, Nathan (Laurie) Lucas of Chicago, Chris (Buneka) Lucas of Columbus, and Kurt (Stacy) Lucas of Spencerville; eight grandchildren, Evan, Shelby, Sydney, Seth, Jack, Caleb, Jaden, and Ethan; six step grandchildren; one brother, Clair (Della) Lucas and one sister, Barbara (Tom) Kohorst both of Delphos.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Daryl was a 1968 graduate of Delphos Jefferson. He was a member of the National Guard from 1969-1975 in the Reserves.. He was the owner of Perfection Polishing and worked for Fruehauf until their closing. He then worked at I & K.

Daryl was a member of the Niedecken Coffee Club where he will be sadly missed. He was a Dr. Pepper enthusiast! Daryl loved to laugh and make others laugh and will be remembered as a great guy to be around. However, more than anything, he was a passionate family man as his family was of upmost importance to him. Any one of them who needed anything could call, and he was there.

A Memorial Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 2:00-7:30 with a Funeral Service following at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. His son Nathan will be doing a eulogy. Memorial contributions may be made to or .

