BLUFFTON — David Dean Augsburger, 83, passed away July 2, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. David was born June 14, 1936 in Bluffton to the late Leonard and Ruth (Sommer) Augsburger. He had been married to Kathryn Skobler Goodin.

David graduated from Pandora High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Lima Ford Engine Plant where he was a computer electronics specialist. David was a member of Ebenezer Mennonite Church in Bluffton. He was an avid outdoorsman and nature lover.

Survivors include a son, Todd (Debbie) Augsburger of Bryan, Ohio; a daughter, Starr Kiser of Jefferson, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Keeley Augsburger, Sophia Kiser, Stella Kiser; a brother, Don Augsburger of Mt. Cory; a sister, Ann (Gary) McCarty of Orange County, California and a special friend, Donita Luginbill of Lima.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Ebenezer Mennonite Church, Bluffton. Pastor Jim King officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Mennonite Cemetery following the service where military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer Mennonite Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.