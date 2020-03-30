COLUMBUS GROVE — David E. Basinger, 89, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora. He was born March 2, 1931, in Bluffton, to Justin and Elsie (DeCamp) Basinger.

On August 19, 1956, he married Betty L. Irwin. She survives in Columbus Grove.

David is also survived by one son, Justin (Sharon) Basinger of Bluffton; two daughters, Jane Patton of Indiana and Theresa Basinger of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one sister, Roberta Romick of Findlay.

He was preceded in death by four brothers in-law, Lester Butler, Dale Romick, Joe Irwin and Paul (Virginia) Irwin.

David was a retired U.S. Army, Vietnam Veteran, serving two overseas terms in Nam. While in the Army, he was involved with multiple channel communication installations, maintenance and repairs.

He worked for the Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant, from which he retired in 1992. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Columbus Grove. David enjoyed traveling with his wife and was always there to help family and friends.

Services will begin at 11:00 am, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove. Pastor Richard Hart will officiate with burial to follow at Truro West Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Military rites will be conducted by the Columbus Grove American Legion and VFW combined Color Guard.

Friends may call from 3:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home. The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember David.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam Council on Aging or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.