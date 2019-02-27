ELIDA — David E. Baty, 81, of Elida, passed away on Wednesday, February27, 2019 at Lima Manor. He was born in Lima, Ohio to the late Albert and Marie {McNamara} Baty. On May 19, 1959 he married Marna Dawson who survives him in Elida. David started his career at Elida Police Department and then worked for the American Township Police Department. He later worked at Lima Corrections as a guard for a little over 17 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, working in the yard and going to his kid's sporting events where he coached some teams.

He is survived by his wife Marna, children Matthew Baty, Julie Cheney, and Brad Baty, grandchildren Joshua Mull, Matthew Baty Jr., Patrick Baty, and Myranda Baty, and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter Melody Baty.

His family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-6pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, where a funeral service will follow at 6pm. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.