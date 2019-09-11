SPENCERVILLE — David L. "Dave" Becker, 81, died 10:13 AM Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the T.J.Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, KY. with his daughters at his side following an extended illness.

He was born November 3, 1937 in Spencerville a son of the late Maurice and Vera Ruth Moorman Becker.

Surviving are his children; Wayne (Cheri) Becker of Avon Lake, OH.; Jill (Tom) Ledergerber of Tecumseh, MI.; Yvette (Jerry) Martello of Lima, OH.; and Tonya (Chris) Bradley of Horse Cave, KY; Grandchildren; Drew (Mindi) Becker of Humble, TX.; Kyle Ledergerber of Dundee, MI.; Syndi (Bill) Durivage, Akron, OH.; Karlie Ledergerber of Wyoming, MI.; Asia Woodard; Glasgow, KY.; Aaliyah Woodard; Horse Cave, Ky.; and step-grandchild Christopher (Brook) Martello; Lima, OH.; great grandchildren; Crosby Becker and Kamdyn Franklin; step-great grandchildren; William Martello and Isabella Martello; his siblings; Pat (Bill) Vermeer, Marietta, GA.; Bobbi (Lee) Gayer, Brazelton, GA.; Sharon Counts Spencerville, OH. and Terri (Ed) Kraetschmer, Wapakoneta, OH.

He was preceded in death by his step-son; Randy Wienken and his brother; Roger Becker and brother-in-law; Jerry Counts.

Dave was a 1955 graduate of Spencerville High School and retired as manager of the former Ohio Dec/Ken Dec Division in Horse Cave Ky.

He enjoyed farming and was an avid OSU fan.

Private family services will be 2 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial of his cremains will follow in the Hartford Cemetery, Northeast of Spencerville.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]