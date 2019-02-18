COLUMBUS GROVE — David "Leighton" Bixel, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at his daughter Kris's home.

David was born August 14, 1933, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Richard Bixel and Halcie (Bogart) Bixel. On December 26th, 1953, he married Jean (Miller) Bixel. They just celebrated their 65 years together.

David was an electrician for Miller Electric and also a Labor local union. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, football and spending time with his family and their dog Bonnie.

He is survived by three daughters. Kimberly (Robert) Creely of Columbus Grove, OH, Kris Garner of New Port Richey, FL, and Lori Owsley of Tarpon Springs, FL. He has 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Bixel.

Burial of ashes will be at a later date at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.