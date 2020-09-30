1/1
David Boedicker
ELIDA — David "Bernie" Boedicker, age 84, passed away September 29, 2020, at 8:29 pm, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Bernie was born February 5, 1936, in Lima, OH, to Doll F. and Daisy A. (McVicker) Boedicker who preceded him in death. On March 25, 1961, he married Judith "Irene" (Nanna) Boedicker who survives in Elida.

Bernie was a 1955 graduate of Lima Central High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Army serving in Korea. Once he returned home, he worked as a mechanic and also a sales manager for Timmerman Ford and then as a machinist with Westinghouse. He spent most of his career working as a machinist with Dana where he worked for 25 years retiring in 1997. Bernie was a life-long member of the Eagles Aerie #370 and a member of the U.A.W. Local #1765. When he was younger, he loved to play baseball and softball with his brothers on several local teams. He will be remembered as being a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Bernie is survived by his 2 daughters: Lori Boedicker of Lima, OH and Sandy (Dale) Howard of Lima, OH, 2 grandchildren: David (Liz) Howard of Lima, OH and Allison (Josh) Bittner of Lima, OH, 2 great grandchildren: Isaiah and Claire Bittner and a brother, Gary (Pam) Boedicker of Lima, OH.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Gale (Linda) Boedicker and Lee Boedicker and a sister, Erma (Jack) Callahan.

There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Elida Greenlawn Cemetery following the service where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army and the VFW #1275.

Friends may call on Monday from 5-8 pm and then again on Tuesday one hour prior to services at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Township Fire and Rescue or the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
