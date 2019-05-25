LIMA — David A. Bowsher, Sr.,79, passed away at 4:50 pm, May 24, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

David was born July 13, 1939 in Lima to C. Adrian and Emma L. (Stemen) Bowsher who preceded him in death. On January 5, 1962 he married Linda A. Weldy who preceded him in death on August 21, 2013.

He retired as a machinist for Valero - Lima Refinery. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Survivors include: 2 Sons, David (Erin) Bowsher Jr. and Mike (Sara) Bowsher, both of Lima; 4 Daughters, Barb (Tim) Coffey of Columbus Grove, Bev (Greg) Holobaugh of Lima, Deb Andrews of Waynesfield, Jennie (Ron) McBride of Elida; 21 Grandchildren; 13 Great-grandchildren; a Brother, Charles (Persetta) Bowsher of Lima; a Sister, Dorothy Danner of Lima; a Brother in Law, Larry Esmonde of Lima.

He was preceded in death by: a Brother and Sister-in-law, Thomas (Elaine) Bowsher; a Sister, Susann Esmonde; a Brother-in-law, Toby Danner.

Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday and from 9:30 am until time of services at 10:30 am Wednesday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Ted Bible officiating. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.