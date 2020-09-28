1/1
David Bradley Jr.
TIFFIN —David Lee Bradley Jr., age 44, was called into the presence of the Lord at 10:37 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Tiffin Hospital with his family by his side.

David was born June 5, 1976 in Lima, OH, to David Lee and Cheryl (McGue) Bradley Sr. On August 13, 2016 he married the love of his life, Robin (Jordan) Bradley.

David was a 1994 graduate of Perry High School. He worked as a saw operator at Ameriwood Industries in Tiffin. David was an avid Poker player and was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oakland Raiders. He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife and daughter.

He is survived by his wife, Robin (Jordan) Bradley of Tiffin; daughter, Grace Elizabeth Bradley of Tiffin, parents, David Lee and Cheryl (McGue) Bradley Sr. of Lima, OH, sister, Jodi Bradley of Lima; brother, Josh (Jessica) Bradley of Harrod; grandma, Betty Plaugher of Lima; in-laws, Roger and Wanda Jordan of Tiffin; two brothers-in-law, Steven and Roger; sister-in-law, Amanda and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a son, Connor Bradley; grandpa, Richard Plaugher and grandparents, Walker and Barbara Bradley.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will follow the burial at the VFW #1275, 124 E. Elm St. Lima, Ohio 45801.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, towards his daughter's education.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
