DELPHOS — David A. Brooks, 35, of Delphos, passed away at his residence on November 8, 2019.

He was the Delphos New Year baby on January 2, 1984. His father Dale (Candy) Brooks survives in Delphos and his mother Rhonda Barker (Dave) Youngpeter, survives in Spencerville.

Dave was a 2002 graduate of Delphos Jefferson and attended Delphos Wesleyan Church. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State fan. He enjoyed playing pool and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his step- brother Nathan Diltz of Delphos; grandparents, Roger and JoAnn Barker, of Defiance; and two nephews, Johnathan and Cole Brooks, both of Delphos.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Alan and Derrick Brooks; grandparents, Raymond and Norma Brooks and his aunt, Joyce Brooks.

His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Pastor Steven R. Haddix will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Harter and Schier funeral Home

Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

