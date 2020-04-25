LIMA — David E. Brown, age 62 of Lima, passed at 3:49 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems. He was born July 3, 1957 to the late William C. and Mary A. Chaney Brown.

He is survived by a daughter - Lori (Scott) Cottrell; 2 grandchildren - Alyssa Marshall and Cameron Cottrell; siblings - William C. (Kathleen) Brown of Lima; Donna K. (Tim) Martin of Lima; Gregory L. Brown of Lima; Cheryl L. (Robin) Bowersock of Lima; Ralph A. (Angie) Brown of Wapakoneta; Donald A. (Tammy) Brown of Cario; his wife Nancy Brown of 43 years; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend Judy Mayor.

He was preceded in death by a sister - Cecilia (Eugene) Conaway and a sister-in-law - Donna Brown.

David retired from the Ohio Barn Out Back restaurant after 30 years of service, was a U.S. Army Veteran and also served with the National Guard. He loved to play BINGO, listen to music, go to ball games, and most of all loved to attend church at Celebration Church (AKA Calvary Chapel of Praise) of Lima where he faithfully served and worshiped our Lord and Savior. He will be missed by many.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Brandon Green will officiate. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/28272.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help defray costs of funeral expenses.