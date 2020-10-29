1/1
David Burgess Jr.
1990 - 2020
LIMA — David A. Burgess Jr., 30, passed away at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. David was born on July 6, 1990, in Lima, OH, to David. A. Burgess Sr. and Debra (Lyle) Stachowiak.

David was a graduate of Shawnee High School. He went on to study Business Administration at Rhodes State College and Radiology at MATC in Milwaukee. He was a robotic welder at Kalida Manufacturing. David was very creative and talented, both in sketching and writing. He was an avid Britney Spears fan, as well as a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He always had a big smile and a big heart.

He is survived by his father, David and step-mother, Erin E. Burgess of Lima; mother, Debra and step-father, Lonald Stachowiak of Lima; four sisters: Ashley Lyle, Bethany Burgess, Natalie Burgess and Taylor Burgess; brothers: Owen Burgess and Mason Burgess; paternal grandparents, Richard and Joyce Burgess of Lima; maternal grandfather, William Lyle of Lima; maternal grandmother, Barb Greene of Lima; his partner, Adam Fosnaugh; many aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces and nephews: Colton, Dalton, Kenzington, Malakhi, Marcell and Makell. He was preceded in death by his maternal step-grandmother, Debra Lyle.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, Lima, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will follow at 12:00 noon. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
NOV
3
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
