SPENCERVILLE — David Lyn "Dave" Carey, 52, of Spencerville, passed away at 1:20 AM Friday, February 8, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side, following a long illness.

He was born July 6, 1966, in Lima, the son of Darrell S. and Kay Ellen Dershem Carey. His mother survives in Spencerville.

Also surviving are his two sisters; Angela (John) Mangette of Lancaster, N.Y. and Tressa (Chuck) Mulholland of Spencerville; nephew Clay Mangette; nieces Karlie Mangette, Alyssa (Devon) Cook, Kacie Mulholland, Julie Mulholland and Whitney Mulholland and a great-niece Payton Cook.

He was preceded in death by his very special Grandmothers; Marjorie Hilyard and Irene Sunderland.

Dave was a 1984 graduate of Spencerville High School and had worked at the Clyde Evans Markets in Lima, Superior Metals in Wapak and the Lowes Store in Lima.

He was a long time member and Past President of the Northwest Ohio Field and Stream Assn. in Spencerville. He loved to attend any of the sports activities of his nieces and nephew. He was a true woodsman and loved to hunt.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Allan P. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 AM Tuesday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or to The Kidney Foundation.

