LIMA — David W. Carpenter, 84, of Lima, passed away at 2:20 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on June 25, 1934 in Duluth, MN to William H. and Blanche C. (Wilson) Carpenter, who both preceded him in death. On April 25, 1970, he married LouAnn R. Steen, who survives in Lima, they had been married for almost 49 years.

David was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church. He was a proud member of the US Army. He had been a door greeter at Lima Walmart for 15 years and prior to that he had worked at Round House Resort, Pinetop, AZ doing maintenance for 10 years and then worked for ACME Manufacturing in Filer, ID for 10 years. He had also worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO for over 15 years. David loved aircraft and enjoyed wood working, carpentry and gardening.

Surviving are his son Jonathan W. Carpenter of Pinetop AZ; his two grandchildren Kayden and Justin Carpenter; his brother-in-law Curtis (Barbara) Steen of Twin Falls ID; his nephew Randy (Marilyn) Pierce of Phoenix, AZ; cousins Jim (Jean) Swanson of Sierra Vista, AZ and Terry (Tina) Sheppard of Phoenix, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his sons Daniel J. and Aaron Matthew Carpenter; his brother Allen Carpenter; his sister Mary Lipe; his nephew Scott Pierce.

Memorial services will be held at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 1695 Stewart Road, Lima.

Brother Chad Lamb will officiate the services.

Interment will be in Bluelick Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

