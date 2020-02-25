LIMA — David C. Carpenter, 77, of Lima passed away on February 23, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on July 31, 1942 in Whitney Point, New York. He was previously married to Linda Rutter, who survives in Lima.

He was a member of New Life Assembly Church in Lima, where he was a very active member. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. David had been a postal carrier for over 20 years and retired in 2008.

David was a member of American Legion Post 96. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid reader and owned an extensive library.

Surviving are his son Dean (Bonnie) Carpenter of Wapakoneta; his daughter Lisa (James) Niese of Holgate; his five grandchildren; his special friend Phyllis Staton of Lima; his two brothers and three sisters.

He was preceded in death by one brother.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, where funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 PM.

Pastor Bob Wardle will officiate the services.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to any veteran's organization that the donor chooses.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at chiles-lamanfh.com.