SPENCERVILLE — David Charles Violet, 58, of Auburn, Indiana and formerly of Spencerville, died at his residence in Auburn onFebruary 26, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, where the family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. Monday, with services at 4:30 p.m. Monday.