HAMLER — David H. Conkright, 63 of Hamler, formerly of Continental passed away Saturday night, February 2, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor MI.

He was born December 6, 1955 in Defiance OH to Marvin (Ike) and Patricia (Kocks) Conkright. On November 19, 2001 he married Brenda Blue in Las Vegas Nevada.

Dave graduated in 1975 from Continental High School. He was retired from CSX Railroad where he was a foreman on the rail line. Dave's passion was training harness race horses and spending his winters in Hawkinsville, GA. When he wasn't busy with the horses, he was known to take a trip or two to the casino or playing Keno.

Dave is survived by his wife, Brenda; two children; Allison Whitacre (Tyson Kerner), Glandorf; Andrew Conkright (Katy Bender) New Haven IN and the sunshine in his life, granddaughter, Gretchen Whitacre; father, Marvin "Ike" Conkright, Continental, OH; sisters, Connie (Gary) Diller, Elida; Kathy Carder (Mike Basinger), Cairo; Tina (Andy) Campbell, Lima; Carol (Joe) Botek, Defiance, brothers, Dan (Belinda) Conkright, Columbus; Tim (Carol) Conkright, Toledo and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia and niece Melanie Good and great nephew, Karsen Botek-Quillen.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial suggestions are to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or the donor's choice.

