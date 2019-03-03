LIMA — Mr. David Molten Cook, age 72, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at approximately 12:23 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on July 11, 1946, in Lima, Ohio to Johnny Marvin and Charlie Mae (Ward) Cook; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Cook worked at First Energy of Toledo. He was a Sargent in the United States Army having served in Vietnam and a member of American Legion Post 96.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory: A Stepmother: Harriett Cook of Lima. 3 sons; Shawn Cook of Lima. Damon Cook (Teresa) of Ft. Worth, Texas and Guylynn Cook of Columbus, OH. 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A brother; Michael Cook (Renee) of Georgia. A sister; Debra Cook Tibbs of Lima. 2 brothers-in-law; Mark Pitts and Eddie Shine both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Leonard Cook and 3 sisters; Dollie Cesario, Johnnie Shine and Barbara Pitts.

Home Going Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Linwood Holland, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

