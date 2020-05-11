SPENCERVILLE — David Lee Cook, 44, of Spencerville, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, May 9, 2020. David considered his greatest accomplishments to be marrying his high school sweetheart and raising their three children together. David was a hard-working man who loved sports, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, friends, and the Spencerville and Lima Community. He was born February 4, 1976 in Boynton Beach, FL., a son of Richard G. (Maureen) Cook who survives in West Palm Beach, FL. and Inga L. (James) Skorupski. His mother survives in Spencerville. He was a 1994 graduate of Spencerville High School and he worked as General Sales Manager at Perry Pro Tech of Lima. David is survived by the love of his life and Best Friend, Nichol M. Martinez Cook, whom he married March 15, 1997, their sons Devon (Alyssa) Cook and Dylan "Pickle" Cook, daughter Taylor Cook and grandchildren, Payton Cook and Samara Baumann and another baby Cook girl on the way. David is also survived by his siblings: Craig (Rebecca) Cook and Timothy Cook, Charris (Christopher) Miracle, Michelle (Scott) Cramer, Monica (Clint) Postlethwait, Taya Cook and J.J. Skorupski. Also surviving is his second family: Father and Mother-in-law Jesus (Deborah) Martinez Jr., and Brother-in-laws, Jesus Martinez III and Jeremy Martinez. It is with a heavy heart that his family says goodbye, in full faith and knowledge he will be lovingly welcomed home by his father James Skorupski, who preceded him in death. Private family funeral services will be at 4 PM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with John Zerbe officiating. With the Covid-19 restrictions in mind, with SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACEMASKS, a visitation will be from Noon until 4 PM Thursday at the funeral home in Spencerville. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com. Memorial contributions may be made out to the family for future expenses. The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral home is caring for the family and arrangements.



