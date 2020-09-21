David Corbin

LIMA — David Harold Corbin, 88, formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21 , 2020 at Burton's Ridge Assisted Living, Lima. Dave was born in Upper Sandusky, OH to Harriet and Richard Corbin who preceded him in death. Dave will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan (Sebenoler) Corbin of 63 years, and 3 children- Tim (Janet) Corbin of Holland, OH, Steve (Sylvia) Corbin of Sidney, OH and Cathy (Rick) Easterling of Pittsburgh, PA. Dave loved his 8 Grandchildren with all his heart: Krista (Justin) Boren, David (Raelyn) Corbin, Kyle (Becca) Corbin, Kevin (Katelyn) Corbin, Sam (Hayley) Corbin, Kate Easterling, Sara Easterling and Meredith Easterling. Dave's littlest blessings were his 5 Great Grandchildren: Broxton, Brooklyn & Blake Boren, Elias Corbin and Crawford (CJ) Corbin.

Dave had an extended loving family, including a sister Joanne (Gerry) Moore who both preceded him in death and a brother Richard (Julie) Corbin who reside in Orinda, California; and two special nieces - Pam (Chuck) Johnson and Judy Moore of North Carolina.

Dave had a fulfilling professional career with both Westinghouse and A.O. Smith. Upon retirement Dave also enjoyed many outdoor activities including: golfing, watercolor painting, tending to his garden, sailing, fishing and traveling. A fishing highlight was a trip to Quebec, Canada for walleye fishing with both of his sons and close friends. Dave was an avid fan of Ohio State football and Lima Central Catholic basketball. Dave also enjoyed playing cards with friends and wintering in Florida for many years.

Dave was a United States Navy Veteran serving from May 1951 to May 1955 at which time he received an Honorable Discharge. Dave exhibited deep faith and attended Saint Charles Borromeo Church. Dave also found time to volunteer at St. Rita's Hospital for many years. Dave was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 2175 West Elm Street, Lima, OH 45805.

Interment will be in the Mausoleum at Gethsemani Cemetery, 2001 Spencerville Road, Lima, OH 45805, with military rites by the U.S. Navy and V.F.W. Post 1275.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Charles Parish.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com