LIMA — Mr. David Earl Cowan, age 57, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on November 28, 1961 in Lima, Ohio to Noble and Glennis E. (Suggs) Cowan; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Cowan was a member of Mt. Zion Holy Union Church of God-Beulah Chapel.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a daughter; Karmalisha Duncan of Lincoln, IL. A granddaughter; Aleyah. 3 brothers; Carl Cowan, Larry Cowan (Marva) and Donald R. "Hayes" Cowan (Florine) all of Lima. 4 sisters; Glenda A. Cowan and Rita M. Totty (Larry) both of Lima. Sheila M. Cowan of Los Angeles, CA and Susan M. Turner (Glen) of Seattle, WA. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; Cleve Lee Cowan.

Home Going Services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Theodis Foy officiating and Rev. Donald "Hayes" Cowan, eulogizing.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Memorial Park Mausoleum

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

