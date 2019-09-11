David Daniel

Obituary
LIMA — Mr. David Lee Daniel, Jr., age 72, passed from this life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 7:50 a.m. at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on December 31, 1946 in Lima, Ohio to the union of David Lee (and Evelyn (Carthon) Daniel, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Daniel was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a daughter; Crystal Daniel of Lima. 4 grandchildren; Arieonna, Aaron, Arie'Azia, Ar'ieon.

Home Going Services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Military rites performed by V.F.W. # 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in The Lima News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
