FORT JENNINGS — David J. Gasser, 66 of Fort Jennings passed away peacefully at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born July 10, 1953 in Lima to the late Joseph G. and Lucille D. (Suever) Gasser. He married Tina Good who survives in Fort Jennings.

Survivors also include a son, Brandon Good of Fort Jennings; a sister, Janet (Walter) Hoersten of Fort Jennings; a niece and nephews, Duane (Cindy) Hoersten, Chris (Wendy) Hoersten, Kevin (Molly) Hoersten, and Kari (Darrin) German, all of Fort Jennings; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ryan, Lexi, Katelynn, Evan, Adam, and Aidan Hoersten, and Mason, Chase, and Jocelyn German; and his dog, Leo.

David was owner of Gasser Contracting and Jennings Motors, a lifetime farmer, and former owner of the Gas Mill Bar & Restaurant in Fort Jennings. He retired from Fort Jennings Fire Department and was a Jennings township trustee for 11 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, Delphos Eagles and social member of Ottoville V.F.W. He was an avid NASCAR fan and could always be found on a Sunday afternoon at his shop with friends watching the race. He spent his lifetime helping others.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township, and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. A Scripture Service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

