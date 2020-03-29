RAWSON — David E Hamilton of Rawson, Ohio born 01/17/1960 unexpectedly passed away on March 26, 2020.

He was the son of Edward L Hamilton and Marilyn L Hamilton.

He was The proud father of a daughter Brandie C Hamilton and a son: David A.J. Hamilton.

He was also blessed with two grandchildren: Garrin R Hamilton & Lyric O Stark.

Many will mourn the loss of David as he has also left behind a sister Teresa Hamilton and two brothers Edward L Hamilton & Richard E Hamilton.

He adored his nieces and nephews Austin, Ashley, Elizabeth and Zach.

In addition to being with his family, he had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, and Cooking. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay after 33 years of manufacturing service in May of 2019.

Throughout his years he touched many lives. Though David is gone, he will not be forgotten.