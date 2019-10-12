LIMA — David N. Hartman, age 87, passed away at 10:30 pm Friday, October 11, 2019, at The Springs of Lima.

David was born July 10, 1932 in Canton, OH, to the late Robert and Freda (Shinkle) Hartman. On August 29, 1964 he married Josephine "Jo" Hartman.

David graduated from Canton Lehman High School in 1951 and from The Ohio State University in 1956 with a BA Degree in Broadcast Communications. He retired from Bank One, Lima, Ohio in 1995 as Senior Vice President and member of the Executive Committee. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President and member of the Senior Staff of The Metropolitan Bank of Lima and served as Vice President and Marketing Director at The Metropolitan Bank from 1970 - 1977. David was a 40 year member of The Lima Rotary Club, serving three separate terms on the Board of Directors. He worked in fundraising campaigns for many years for the United Way of Greater Lima and he was a Charter member of the "Pacesetters Circle of Givers." David was a member of the Endowment and Development Committee for the Lima Family YMCA. He served as Chairman for the grand opening of the Y's new building in 1998, and was a member of the Heritage Club.

David especially loved family vacations and traveling with his wife to most of the USA states, Europe, many Caribbean Islands and cruises to Alaska and Central America/Panama Canal. He enjoyed steelhead trout fishing in Northern Michigan with his sons.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Josephine "Jo" Hartman of Lima; two sons, Kevin (Lesa) Hartman of Oswego, IL and Roger (Susan) Hartman of Loveland; beloved grandson, Nathan Hartman and sister-in-law, Mary Hartman of La Habra, CA.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by son, Craig Hartman and two brothers, Donald (Elizabeth) Hartman and Richard Hartman.

Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Father Kent Kaufman will officiate the service. A private family entombment will take place on Wednesday, October 16, at Gethsemani Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

