LIMA — David L. Hedges, age 74, passed away February 25, 2019, at 5:19 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System. David was born April 29, 1944, in Lima, OH, to Leroy and Nellie Lucille (Seitz) Hedges who preceded him in death. On December 20, 1986, he married Donna J. (Wibright) Hedges who survives in Harrod.

David had attended Perry High School. He had worked in the maintenance department with the Lima Ford Engine Plant for 30 years retiring in 2001. David was a member of Bluelick Bible Church. He also was a member of the Lima Beagle Club. David was an avid hunter and loved beagling. He had received numerous awards for his dogs' skills in various beagle trials.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by a son, Joshua (Barb) Hedges of Grand Rapids, MI, a step-son, Corey Shrider of Bluffton, OH, and a step-daughter, Leslie (Matthew) Treglia of Harrod, OH, 10 grandchildren: Samantha Shrider, Sabrina Shrider, Sydney Treglia, Isabella Treglia, Abigail Hedges, Ruth Hedges, Rebekah Hedges, Elianna Hedges, Emma Hedges and Moriah Hedges, 4 great grandchildren: Maci Spees, Elijah Shrider, Melanie Karcher and Alina Colford, 8 siblings: Mary Holtzman of Toledo, OH, Sandra Spillman of Lima, OH, Susan Money of Ft. Wayne, IN, Diane (Jim) Jiannuzzi of Tampa, Fl, Paul (Pam) Hedges of Lima, OH, Lois Schaub of Toledo, OH, Barb Hedges of Toledo, OH and Danny Hedges of Toledo, OH and a brother in-law, James Grigsby of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Carole Grigsby, Don (Janice) Hedges, Jon Hedges, Nancy (Irwin) Patrick and Tommy (Connie) Hedges and a brother in-law, John Schaub.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Jim Neighbors. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL and again one hour prior to the services on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to Bibles International @ 609 36th St. S.E., Grand Rapids, MI, 49548. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.