LIMA — David W. Hoehn, age 69, of Lima, passed away July 22, 2020 while on vacation in North Carolina. David was born February 20, 1951 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Laverne and Jean (Kesner) Hoehn.

He married his wife of 43 years, Linda (Wilson) Hoehn on February 12, 1977. David attended Lima Central Catholic High School and St. Joe's College in Rensselaer, IN and completed his studies at the Ohio State University. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. David and Linda met while working in Washington D.C. He retired from the City of Lima, Auditor's Office in 2018.

Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Linda; two daughters: Stephanie (Travis) Williams and Angela Hayes; and his greatest treasures, his "5 Little Buckeyes" (grandchildren), Layla, Samuel, Emilee, Grant, and Scarlet. He was the happiest when he was with them. He also leaves behind two brothers, Tim (Kathy) Hoehn and Daniel (Denise) Hoehn, several nieces and nephews and Aunt Marilyn DePalma.

David enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events and activities, walking, riding his bike, reading, crossword puzzles, and cheering for the T-Birds and Cincinnati Reds. David was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he previously served on the finance committee and was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He also served on the Board of Directors for the North Star Federal Credit Union.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church in the Gathering Space. The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Father Steve Blum and Father Kent Kaufman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Lima Central Catholic Educational Foundation.

