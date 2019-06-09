LIMA — David Eugene "Buzzy" Hollon passed from this life Saturday, 8 June in Lima, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years Jane Lee (Black) Hollon. He is survived by his two sons, David Charles and Jeremy Lee Hollon, his daughter in law Maritza Del Real Hollon, and two grandchildren Charles "Charlie" Hector and Izabella Dorothy Hollon along with numerous family members and close friends.

Buzzy retired from the Lima Army Tank Plant after more than 40 years of service as a welder. He was a life long Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved riding with his wife, family, and friends.

There will be no funeral or memorial services at Buzzy's request.