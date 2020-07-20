LIMA — David Wayne Jenkins, born September 5, 1959 to Norman and Annabelle {Ward} Jenkins, who preceded him in death, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Also preceding him in death are his brother Richard Jenkins and two half-brothers Norman and Robert Jenkins. He married his high school sweetheart Tam {Telljohann} Jenkins September 9, 1978, who survives him. He leaves behind a son David Jenkins II (Sarah), a daughter Heather Jenkins, and his grandson, his little buddy, DuWayne Adams.

He worked at the Lima State Hospital and later retired from LCI where he was a corrections officer. Dave was an overall artist, acting in high school and at Encore Theater, painting numerous projects from murals, Encore show signs, pumpkins, and even his wife cane and grandson's birthday bags. His voice could draw a crowd from all around and he sang all day every day. He loved nature and could spot a deer from miles away. He was a trivia master and was always the guy you called when you had a question about anything. His jokes, stories, sense of humor, laugh, and smile will be missed dearly every day.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, where a funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Martin Ross will officiate. Burial will follow at Bluelick Cemetery, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Community of Christ Church, Putnam County Hospice, or charity of choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.