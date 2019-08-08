LIMA — David E. Johns, 76, passed away on August 8, 2019, at 1:55 am, at The Springs of Lima.

David was born November 7, 1942 in Lima, OH, to Clarence and Mildred M. (Evans) Johns who both preceded him in death.

David carried newspapers for the Lima News for twenty one years and then worked at Meijer for eleven years. He was a life member at Trinity United Methodist Church where he attended every Sunday. David always looked forward to Sundays because he would have dinner with his brother Bob and Fran. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and collected various baseball cards growing up. David and his brother Bob were season ticket holders for the Lima Senior Spartans and attended many football and basketball games through the years. David was a very upbeat person and would always put a smile on everyone's face. He also loved to travel and go to the Ft. Wayne Zoo in his spare time.

David is survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" A. (Fran) Johns of Lima, OH, nephews, Rob (Heather) Johns of Lima, OH, Matt (Lenka) Johns of Lima, OH, and a great - niece, Ashlee Johns of Colorado Springs, CO.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Rev. Megan Croy and Pastor John Foster to officiate the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8, 2019 at 12:00PM to 2:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, OH 45807 or the Lima Senior High School Booster Club, 1 Spartan Way, Lima, Ohio 45801.

