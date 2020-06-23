David Johnson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — David Ray "Digger" Johnson, age 78 of Lima, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 12:03 p.m., at Lima Memorial Health System.

David was born Aug. 18, 1941 in Van Wert County, OH, to Allen and Marguerite (Pollock) Johnson who preceded him in death. He married Shirley Anne Clum on Sept. 30, 1962. They later divorced and she survives in Lima. Then he married Jo Ann Marie Gehrlich Ruff on Feb. 7, 1998, and she survives in Lima.

Also surviving are his children: Barry (Janeen) Johnson of Goshen, IN, Tracy (Caryn) Johnson of Findlay and Cindy (Brenda Eickholt) Johnson of Cloverdale; a stepdaughter: Elizabeth Nichols of Trenton, OH; a brother, Carl Dean (Karen) Johnson of Mendon and a sister, Mary (Larry) Hale of Naples, FL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Derek (Madina) Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Hannah (Scott Gay) Johnson, Alexandra (Erik) Naliborski, Aaron (Kim) Johnson and Samantha (Tyler) Henry; two step-grandchildren: Brooklyn and Kaleb Nichols; and two great-grandchildren: Rylan Capri Johnson and Byron David Johnson.

David graduated from Perry High School in 1961. For over 45 years, he owned and operated both Johnson Excavation and then Dave's Excavating, Inc. Upon retirement, he continued to work part-time for Cardinal Bus and Ernst Concrete, both of Lima.

He was a member of the Allen East School Board, the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Inc. and the Ohio Farm Bureau Council. As a member of Shawnee United Methodist Church, he served on several administrative boards and was a member of the Choir.

He enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors, participating in Antique Tractor Pulls and tending his small hobby farm. He loved singing bass, as he participated in many seasonal cantatas around the Lima area. He was a member of the Barbershop a Capella Singing Society (4 part harmony). David sang with the local Lima Beane Chapter and competed on the International Stage with the Alliance of Greater Central Ohio Chorus and the Vocal Seniority Chorus from the Johnny Apple Seed District, winning multiple district championships and international medals. He also sang in several Barbershop Quartets. Singing afforded him the opportunity to travel and David never knew a stranger. He loved socializing with his friends and colleagues from all over the United States, and he especially enjoyed watching his grandkids as they participated in activities such as 4-H, plays, recitals and sports. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Rev. Bryan Bucher to officiate the service. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Visitation will be on Friday, from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harmony Foundation Society, Attn: Training of Youth, P.O. Box 24030, Nashville, TN, 37202, or the Shawnee United Methodist Church, Attn: Choir, 2600 Zurmehly Rd., Lima, OH, 45806.

Due to the closure of Shawnee Road at the railroad overpass, it is suggested you find an alternate route such as Eastown Road to Spencerville Road/S.R. 117.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved