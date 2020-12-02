1/1
David Kayser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — David E. Kayser, 55, died at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima OH surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born July 18, 1965 in Lima, OH to the late C. Edward and Suzanne Kayser. On June 30, 2012 at Southside Christian Church he married Karen E. Kiggins. She survives in Elida.

He is survived by two sons, Austin (Jessica) Kayser of West Mansfield and Dalton Kayser of Van Wert; three "bonus" daughters, Kayla Nolan, Brittany (Corey) Peters and Lauren Nolan all of Lima; four sisters, Chris (Dan) McNamara of Punta Gorda, FL, Leslie (Deno) Kalomas of Thornton, CO, Becky (Randy) Moorman and Lisa (Tom) Sciranka all of Lima.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate the service. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos. Friends may call from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Shawnee Chapel.

The family requests that all attendees please observe COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved