LIMA — David E. Kayser, 55, died at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima OH surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born July 18, 1965 in Lima, OH to the late C. Edward and Suzanne Kayser. On June 30, 2012 at Southside Christian Church he married Karen E. Kiggins. She survives in Elida.

He is survived by two sons, Austin (Jessica) Kayser of West Mansfield and Dalton Kayser of Van Wert; three "bonus" daughters, Kayla Nolan, Brittany (Corey) Peters and Lauren Nolan all of Lima; four sisters, Chris (Dan) McNamara of Punta Gorda, FL, Leslie (Deno) Kalomas of Thornton, CO, Becky (Randy) Moorman and Lisa (Tom) Sciranka all of Lima.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Rich Rakay will officiate the service. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos. Friends may call from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Shawnee Chapel.

The family requests that all attendees please observe COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

