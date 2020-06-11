David Kinkle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — David Stuart Kinkle, 58, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Birmingham, AL. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Kinkle, grandparents Harold and Betty Kinkle and Ernest and Mary Hall. He is survived by his loving mother, Beverly Waaland, his sister and brother-in-law Natalie and Keith Nadler, and his niece Sophia Nadler and nephews Ian and Sam Nadler. He is also survived by numerous other loving family: aunts Patricia (Steve) Miller and Barbara Moor; and cousins Jeff Hunt, Jill Gerding, Lance Moor, Candace (Dan) Hembree, Linda (Dennis) Hartung and Kathy Winters. He leaves behind his dear, devoted friend Joyce Harrah of West Virginia.

David was born in Lima, OH and lived most of his life in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was a graduate of Bowling Green State University in OH and earned his Master's in Education from The University of St. Francis in IN. He taught primarily History at Starr Commonwealth School and Lincolnview Schools in Van Wert, OH. He loved his students and loved teaching. As a young teacher, he volunteered as a mentor with Big Brothers of Lima, OH. He was also deeply patriotic and a life-long supporter of Wounded Warrior Project.

David moved to Birmingham, AL in 2019 to be near his family. He had been so looking forward to Barons baseball this year, as baseball was truly the love of his life. He was a diehard Cincinnati Reds fan and, together with his buddies was present at many an opening day! He was also an unwavering Ohio State Buckeyes fan. David was a passionate collector of baseball and history memorabilia.

Above all: he loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. We will celebrate his life with a Memorial Service to be held on June 28, 2020 at Ridouts-Homewood, AL. Details can be found at www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com Contributions in memory of David should be made to any charity which does not discriminate against any of God's children, remembering: "we are all precious in His sight."