LIMA — David R. Kinworthy, 84, passed away at 5:10 pm December 12, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Dave was born December 11, 1935, in Covington, KY under the name Baby Boy Hayden. Dave was sold in the black market to Raymond and Dorothy (Ripper) Kinworthy in Springfield, OH. Dave legally changed his name to David R. Kinworthy.

Dave graduated from Springfield Central Catholic High School, obtained a BA from Ohio Northern University as well as a Juris Doctorate in Law School from Ohio Northern. He was a Veteran of the US Marines during the Korean War and a member of the Church at Allentown.

Dave was a former Allen County Assistant Prosecutor, practiced law for 9 years, was appointed and elected Allen County Probate and Juvenile Judge for 34 years retiring in 2007. Dave was on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries, LADCO, Lima Noon Optimist Club, Allen County Children Services, Allen County Mental Health and Allen County Park District. He was former President of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Ohio Probate and Juvenile Judge Association, Lima Noon Optimist Club and Allen County Bar Association. He received many awards during his years in public service, including the Liberty Bell Award and Allen County Children Service Award.

He was married to the love of his life, Carlene (Huston) Kinworthy who survives in Lima. Other survivors include: a Daughter, Christine Kinworthy (Phil) of Dublin; a Step-Son, Rob (Ruth) Brunk of Toledo; a Step-Daughter, Jessica (Brian) Hylander of Springboro; 5 Grandchildren, Brandon (Ann) Kinworthy, Elizabeth Brunk, Graysen Hylander, Dashel Hylander, Tori Brunk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy (Ripper) Kinworthy; an infant Son, Keith Kinworthy: an infant Daughter, Kathleen Kinworthy; a Brother, Dennis P. Kinworthy; a Sister, Thelma Ann Mathews.

Friends may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Sunday and from 5:00 pm until time of Memorial Services at 6:00 pm Monday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Neal Whitney officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the US Marines and Post 1275.

Family and friends are invited for fellowship at the Church at Allentown, 4900 Allentown Rd., Lima, 45807, immediately following the service for Dave's favorite desserts and snacks.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the s Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

