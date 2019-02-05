ST. MARYS — David A. Klosterman, 66, of St. Marys, OH died unexpectedly Saturday February 2, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 27, 1952 in Lima, OH to Arthur and Viola (Osterfield) Klosterman.

He is survived by: sister Jean Boes of Gahanna, OH, brother Don Klosterman of St. Marys, OH, sister Marie "Mert" Humphries of St. Marys, OH, brother Tom Klosterman of Celina, OH, brother Bernard "Barney" (Carol) Klosterman of St. Marys, OH, brother Dale "Dugan" (Marcia) klosterman of Van Wert, OH, sister Kay (John) Seibert of Coldwater, OH, brother Bob (Ronda) Klosterman of St. Marys, OH, brother John (Cindy) Klosterman of Wapakoneta, OH, brother Jerry (Delilah) Klosterman of St. Marys, OH, brother Dick (Catherine) Klosterman of Elida, OH, sister Becky (Denny) Link of Batavia, OH, sister Chrissie (Howie) Chunnic of St. Marys, OH, sister Judy (David) Fuller of St. Marys, OH, numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Viola Klosterman; sister Carolyn Klosterman Hawkins; sister Shirley "Shirt" Byerley; sister Betty Lengerich; brothers-in-law John Humphries, Don Boes, Dwaine Byerley and Ed Lengerich; sisters-in-law Barb J. Klosterman and Barb Klosterman

He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1970).

He was a retired production employee for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.

Dave enjoyed frequent excursions to Las Vegas, NV, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.

Dave was a gentle soul who was willing to help anyone in need. He liked to quietly observe his surroundings and then make comical commentary on the situation. He possessed a strong spiritual understanding and loved sharing his childhood memories as the "baby boy" in their family of 18 children.

He was truly loved and enjoyed by his family, and will be missed by many.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin 11:00 a.m. Friday February 9, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 511 E. Spring Street in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.

Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West Chapel) in St. Marys.

