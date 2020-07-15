OTTAWA — David L. Laudick, 81, of Ottawa died 1:16 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. He was born December 20, 1938 in Lima to the late John and Marcella (Wanamaker) Laudick. On June 22, 1963 he married Ruth Schierloh, she survives in Ottawa. Dave was a devoted and caring husband who had unconditional love for his wife Ruth, and they were blessed to have shared 57 wonderful years together.

David is survived by a brother: Father Jack Laudick of Toledo; a sister: Mary (Robert Henikman of Ashland; brother and sister-in-laws: Carl (Sharon) Schierloh of Glandorf, Harold (Judy) Schierloh of Ottawa, Rita (Harry) Donaldson of Columbus Grove. He was also loved by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and a great-great-nephew.

David graduated from S.P.P. High School in 1957. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and Master of Science in Education from the University of Dayton.

He is a retired teacher of the Ottawa-Glandorf School System where he taught for 36 years. He taught math and physical education for 3 years at Glandorf High School along with coaching Jr. High Boys Basketball. For the next 33 years he taught math at Ottawa Glandorf High School where he was the Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Basketball Coach. Dave has always been a very dedicated and energetic math teacher and very proud of his profession. He is a member of the Putnam County Retired Teachers Association.

Dave was very involved with the Village of Ottawa. He was a Councilman of the Village of Ottawa for 32 years, including 12 years as Council President.

God and Family were very important to him. He served as an usher for 40 years, a term on the Finance Committee, a member of the Cemetery Committee and also volunteered his services for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Parish.

He was a charter member of the Country Acres Golf Club were he enjoyed playing golf with his many friends. He also enjoyed following Titan Athletics, especially Titan Basketball and Football. Dave's most enjoyment in life came when he was spending time with his wife, family and friends.

Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Matt Jozefiak and Father Jack Laudick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Following the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Church or Putnam County Hospice.

