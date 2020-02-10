OTTAWA — David N. Maas, 66, of Ottawa, lost his battle with cancer at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence while surrounded by members of his family.

He was born February 21, 1953, in Lima to Norbert and Jeannette (Maag) Maas. His father is deceased and his stepfather and mother, Bob and Jeanette Busack, survive in Ottawa.

On September 29, 1973, he married Alice Meyer who survives in Ottawa. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage together.

Survivors also include his 3 children, Shelly (Jeff) Young of Ottawa, Kelly (Mike) Woodbury of Katy, TX, and Michael (Angela) Maas of Ottawa; 4 grandchildren, Alyssa Young, and Hunter, Paige, and Tyler Maas; 3 brothers, Rick (Dianne) Maas of Miller City, Rodney (Patricia) Maas of Toledo, and Raymond Maas of Ottawa; a sister, Linda (Robert) Nichols of Ottawa; and 9 brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Meyer of Fort Jennings, John and Joan Meyer of Findlay, John and Marie Hoorman of Ottawa, Norm and Janet Meyer of Ottawa, Sharon Meyer of Cloverdale, Patricia Meyer of Norwalk, William and Kate Meyer of Arcadia, Elmer and Sharon Meyer of Glandorf, and Frank Meyer of Glandorf.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Dennis and Steven Maas; and 4 brothers-in-law, Tom, Bob, Dick, and Jim Meyer; and a sister-in-law Rita Meyer.

David retired in 2016 from General Motors of Defiance after 47 years. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where he donated his time and talents, was a Eucharistic Minister and server for more than 40 years, and was a Minister of Praise. He was a life member of Ottawa K of C and a member of Leipsic Fishing & Hunting. His hobbies included making and donating rosaries and solving crossword puzzles. He enjoyed working in his gardens, landscaping, spending time with his family, taking his grandchildren to the library, and relaxing with his dog Katey.

Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Mark Hoying and Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to Saturday's Mass. Arrangements are being handled by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.