MASON — MAYERSON, David Paul, age 82, passed away May 10th, 2019 in Mason, Ohio at Cedar Village.

He was born March 31, 1937, in Lima Ohio to Joseph and Dora (Sobelman) Mayerson, who preceded him in death. Dave and Nancy married on June 23, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio.

A pharmacist for 57 years until last fall in the Lima and surrounding areas, he was also an active member of Temple Beth Israel-Shaare Zedek.

Beloved husband of Nancy (Cohen) Mayerson, devoted father of Joel (Connie) Mayerson, Lynn (Joel) Kling, Bob (Debbi) Mayerson, and Randy (Melissa) Mayerson, brother-in-law of Larry and Harvey Cohen, loving grandfather of Drew and Ethan Mayerson, Shayna and Adam Kling, Jacob and Samantha Mayerson, Megan Hadding (Fiancé Devin Sult), and Eliana Mayerson, dear uncle of Joan (David) Kull and Marla Mayerson. Also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law Henry and Lorraine (Davis) Mayerson and two grandchildren, Sloan and Seth Mayerson.

Services at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima, Ohio, Monday May 13th, 2019 at 12:00pm ET.

Visitation will start at 11:00am ET. Interment at Shaare Zedek Cemetery on Merlin Avenue west of Woodlawn Cemetery, immediately following service.

Friends may call on the Mayerson Family at Temple Beth Israel-Shaare Zedek, 2105 Lakewood Ave, Lima, Ohio after interment.

There will be a short service at the Temple at 5:00pm ET.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Temple Beth Israel Shaare-Zedek, P.O. Box 814, Lima, OH 45802, Heartland Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 3960 Red Bank Rd, #140, Cincinnati, OH