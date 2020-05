Or Copy this URL to Share

KETTLERSVILLE — David Dale McCune, 83, died at 9:45 a.m. May 1, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Minster. Private services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta. Pastor Darrell Peebles will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.



