ASHEBORO N.C. — David Michael Kowalsky, 73, of Randleman, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Randolph Health in Asheboro.

Memorial services, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Asheboro.

David was born on September 16, 1946, in Allen Co., OH, to the late Edward Franklin Kowalsky and Nora Jean Laman Kowalsky. He was retired from Dart Container and was a member of First Baptist Church. He loved his children and grandchildren very much.

Surviving are his wife, Kay Kowalsky of the home; sons, Todd M. Kowalsky of Asheboro, Troy A. Kowalsky and wife Michelle of Italy, TX; sister, Jan Swickrath of Elida, OH; grandchildren, Cody M. Kowalsky and wife Ra'Tara, Mason Womack; and two great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204, and the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 133 North Church Street, Asheboro, NC, 27203.

