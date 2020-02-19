WINNSBORO, Texas — David William Mohler, 67, of Winnsboro, Texas unexpectedly earned his eternal wings on February 12, 2020. He was born in Lima, Ohio to his late parents Robert E. and Mary (Casey)Mohler on July 17, 1952.

David was an Army veteran. He loved spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on his face. He married his wife Betty Deese Mohler on April 27, 2002. David worked very hard as a heavy equipment operator for many years.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Betty Mohler and her children Steve Fuller, and Dana Boone (James). His son Jeremy Mohler (Carrie), Siblings; Jerry (Lynn), Robert (Vicki), Greg , Paul , Geraldine Peterson, Mary Ann Borisenko( John Androvich), and Monica Moler. Grandchildren; Courtney Whiddon (Damon), Skyler Fuller, Shelby Fuller, Jarrod ( Victoria), Sydney, Jeremy Jr., Josie, Makenna, Gertie and Nevaeh Boone. Greatgrandchildren; Noah, Naomi, Oakley and many nieces and nephews.