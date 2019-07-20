WAYNESFIELD — David W. Nielsen, MD, "Doc", of Waynesfield, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton, OH.

David (Doc) was born April 21, 1921 in Lorain, OH to Walter and Gertrude (Graupner) Nielsen who preceded him in death. In September 1945 he married Ruth Olsen who also preceded him in death. On Oct. 29, 1977 he married Bonylin "Bonnie" Hatch Bly who survives him.

Doc is also survived by 5 children: Jeff Nielsen of Sandusky, OH; Jay (Jan) of Perrysburg, OH; Karen (Dan) Weitz of Lima, OH; Kevin Bly of Bluffton, OH; and Greg (Carolyn) Bly of Waynesfield, OH. He is also survived by grandchildren Ross Nielsen, Julia, Ben & Alex Nielsen, Tim Weitz, Laura (Brandon) Butcher, William J. Bly, Brandon & Jarrod Bly. A son, John, is deceased. He also leaves behind a brother, Carl, of Barstow, CA and sister Jean Rogers of Westchester, OH. Another brother, Homer, is also deceased.

He graduated from Lorain High School in June 1938 and The Ohio State University in June 1941. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in November 1944. He completed his internship at Harper Hospital, Detroit, MI and his surgical residency at Maumee Valley Hospital in Toledo. In June 1946 he was drafted into the Army Air Corps and served at San Antonio, TX, Boca Raton, FL and Fort Wayne, IN as a 2nd lieutenant.

Over his lifetime, he was a member of the Lorain Demolay, American Legion, Waynesfield Masonic Lodge (for over 66 years), and the Scottish Rite of Toledo, Lima Elks Lodge #54, Waynesfield Lions Club, Waynesfield-Goshen School Board and was a past scoutmaster of the Waynesfield Boy Scouts.

He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Lima, OH and was active on their Church Council, was a Sunday School teacher, and sang in the church choir.

He served on the Auglaize County Health Board for over 20 years, Auglaize County Academy of Medicine, the Auglaize County , and was a staff member at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was the Family Physician in the village of Waynesfield for more than 50 years. Over his career in medicine he delivered over 3,000 babies. In 1995 he was honored to be named Ohio Family Physician of the Year.

His interests over the years were spending time with family and friends and his beloved dog, Patch, working outdoors in his woods, flying his plane, fishing, traveling in his motor home with Bonnie, reading medical journals and his Bible, singing in the choir and at weddings, and working jigsaw puzzles when he could no longer work outside.

