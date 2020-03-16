CELINA — David Jan Place, 74, of Celina and formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully in the Celina Manor at 3:35 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020, following a short illness.

He was born February 4, 1946 in Lima, the son of the late Layton Dorsey and Dorothy Elizabeth Agerter Place. On June 20, 1980 he married Lila L. Barnett, who died December 24, 2019.

Surviving are his son Christopher C. (Kara) Place, granddaughter Samantha Place and sister Linda Sue (Ronald) Davis, all of Lima, step children, Rhonda L. (Dennis) Truesdale of Spencerville, Dawn L. Perrin of Van Wert and Kim L. (Jeff) Roberts of Columbus; nine step grandchildren and 16 step great grandchildren and his in-laws, Ruth I. Kurtz of Delphos, Donna J. Grant of Spencerville and Linda S. (Sam) Limbert of Sidney.

Preceding David in death are his infant daughter Laurel Place, step sons; Paul S. Knepper and twins, David and Duane Knepper; in-laws, Ireta B. (Lowell) Short, William "Bill" Barnett and Larry Kurtz.

David was a 1965 graduate of Spencerville High School and then served in the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War and retired after 33 and a half years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys.

He was a member of the Spencerville Baptist Church, the Eagles Lodge Aerie 1291 in Celina, a Life member of VFW Post 5713 in Celina and a Life member of American Legion Post 191 of Spencerville.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating. Military rites will be conducted following the service at the funeral home by the Navy Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans. Burial will then be in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Tuesday and after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the funeral home in Spencerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to " s", in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]